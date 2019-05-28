B’ham PD looking to add body cameras

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is getting more tools for crime fighting.
Tuesday the Birmingham City Council approved going after a $700,000 federal grant. The money will be used to buy up to 276 body cameras. The body cams will cover patrol officers and those officers giving traffic citations.
“No only do we want accountability for our officers. A lot of times officers and traffic enforcement will get complaints. Once film is reviewed it is ultimately unfounded,” Hunter Williams Birmingham City Councilman said.
In this year’s budget request is $1.5 million to fund a real time crime center. The center will will provide officers the latest information on a suspect’s description and information on criminal activity in a location.
“What we need to do, we need the police administration to get our information to beat officers in real time,” Hunter said.
The city council will act on the budget later this summer. The body cams may arrive later this year.
The President of the Birmingham Metro SCLC supports efforts to cut crime but adds the community must help.
“Every individual should feel a sense of responsibility. So we have to keep doing more and more and more,” Calvin Woods said.
