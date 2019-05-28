Apple’s Tim Cook gives $25K to growing Bramblett memorial fund

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the days since the death of Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, the Auburn Family has come out in force to make sure the couple’s two children are well taken care of financially.
After news broke of the fatal two-vehicle crash that claimed the Bramblett’s lives, a GoFundMe account called the Rod and Paula Family Memorial Fund blew past multiple goals.
As of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 2,000 donations have totaled just under $200,000 for their children, Shelby and Joshua.
One of Auburn’s most prominent alumni, Apple CEO Tim Cook, took to Twitter to express his condolences.
The GoFundMe account shows the top donation to the memorial fund is from Cook, for a total of $25,000.
He left a message saying, “Rod and Paula live on through each of you and their spirit will provide you the strength to move forward. Let Rod’s voice be a reminder to all of us of what loving what you do sounds and feels like. His voice will forever be a part of Auburn’s memories.”
Auburn baseball coach Bruce Thompson and his wife have donated $5,000, as has Joey Pierson, a 1986 Auburn graduate. Including these donations, there are at least 13 gifts of $1,000 or more.
While not as large, there are other donations that hold major significance. Many of the donations are being placed at $109, a nod to one of Rod’s signature moments as the voice of the Auburn Tigers. It was the 2013 Iron Bowl ‘Kick Six’ game in which the Tigers bested rival Alabama with a missed field goal that was returned 109 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
If you would like to give to the Bramblett family memorial fund, you can do so HERE.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.