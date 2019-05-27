Work week forecast prepares you for rain later in the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not much change in temperature for the rest of the week. We will stay in the mid-nineties with morning lows around seventy degrees. Summer weather is rolling in!
We start the week off with a holiday. Memorial Day is Monday and you’ll have near record-breaking temperatures for the time of year, at around 96 degrees.
A pattern change kicks in as we get closer to the weekend. A twenty percent chance of rain on Thursday and a small chance of rain for the rest of the week, into the weekend.
Enjoy your week and make sure you have the First Alert Weather app to keep up with any changes in our weather.
