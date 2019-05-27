Tuscaloosa remembers vets at Memorial Day Ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Memorial Day Ceremony is an annual event held at Tuscaloosa’s Memorial Park.
“I appreciate every one of them. And if I see one of them I shake their hand and I appreciate what they’ve done,” Ralph Lunsford told WBRC.
The World War Two veteran felt obligated to attend Tuscaloosa’s Memorial Day service and ceremony.
He was one of more than a hundred people who came to pay tribute to Americans who died in service to the country.
"I think most Americans have great appreciation for the men and women who have died in service to the country and every one of them chose to participate in events like this today," Col. Duane Lamb, retired US Air Force, explained.
“I love it that we have children, adults, veterans and active duty. The whole community comes together,” guest speaker Janet Cobb, retired US Army MG, went on to say.
"It was a joy to meet people and service the country and it's an outstanding holiday to me. One of the greatest," Lunsford concluded.
Monday’s Memorial Day event in Tuscaloosa ended with the dedication of a new flag pole with an American flag flying high above the park.
