State Trooper discusses lake safety

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - State Trooper Freddie Ingram started his patrol Monday on Lake Tuscaloosa knowing the Memorial Day weekend holiday got off to a bad start on other Alabama waterways.
"To start boating season off with fatalities or drownings is just the not a good way to start a summer," Ingram expressed.
There were at least two drowning deaths and a boating accident this weekend. Ingram believes he can make things safer for folks here in West Alabama making sure people obey the rules along the water .
"Got your license and registration on you," Ingram asked one boater during a stop.
Ingram stops and checks any watercraft that could be in violation. Some can be handled with a warning, others with a ticket or an arrest if its warranted.
“The guy acting dangerous, one or two things have happened. It’s either going to be inexperience or alcohol,” Ingram continued.
Johnny Sullivan suggested he's doing his part to keep things safe.
“Life jackets, sunscreen, driver’s license, all that good stuff, and no alcohol,” he told WBRC.
Memorial Day is a busy day on the lake. The more often people follow the rules along the water the less likely accidents are to happen.
“On a day like today you have people, they’re not paying attention to what they’re doing,” Ingram added.
