Ingredients:
4 (10-inch) flour tortillas
1 cup grated cheese, sharp Cheddar or Mexican blend
4 tablespoons of butter
DAK's KRISTY's SPICE
Sour cream or guacamole for garnish
Directions:
Lay the tortillas flat on a large plate or baking sheet. Sprinkle some of the cheese on 1 half of each tortilla. Try not to get it too close to the edge. Sprinkle the cheese with DAK’s KRISTY SPICE (aka ORIGINAL RED). Fold the tortillas in half over the cheese to make a half-moon.
Warm a skillet over low heat and add 1 tablespoon of the butter.
Add one tortilla to the skillet and cook until it is lightly brown, about 2 minutes. Using a spatula, gently lift the edge so you can check. When 1 side is brown, turn the tortilla over and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is all gooey.
Use a spatula to transfer to individual plates or a large platter. Repeat with remaining butter and tortillas
Top with your favorite toppings like sour cream, guacamole, or green onions
Ingredients:
6 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
1 lb. shrimp
DAK's Kristy Spice
3 green onions, chopped
½ lb. pepper jack cheese, shredded
½ lb. Colby jack cheese, shredded
4 (10-inch) flour tortillas
4 tablespoons of butter
sour cream, salsa, or guacamole for topping
Directions:
Prepare bacon and crumble. You can prepare bacon in microwave, oven, or in a pan. Let bacon cool and crumble/chop. Take your bacon to the next level by sprinkling DAK’s Steakhouse on it before cooking!!!
Season shrimp with DAK’s Kristy Spice (aka Original Red). Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a pan. Add shrimp to pan and sauté for 3 -5 minutes until done and pink.
Now it is time to out the quesadilla together!
Lay the tortillas flat on a large plate or baking sheet. On one half of tortilla, place shrimp, cheese, bacon, and green onions. Try not to get it too close to the edge. Sprinkle the cheese with DAK’s KRISTY SPICE (aka ORIGINAL RED). Fold the tortillas in half over the cheese to make a half-moon.
Warm a skillet to low heat, add a tablespoon of butter.
Add the tortilla to the skillet and cook until it is lightly brown, about 2 minutes. Using a spatula, gently lift the edge so you can check. When 1 side is brown, turn the tortilla over and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is all gooey.
Use a spatula to transfer to individual plates or a large platter. Repeat with remaining butter and tortillas
