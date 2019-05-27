Beating the heat in near record temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama experiencing record high temperatures in some parts, people are doing anything they can to beat the heat.
That includes everything from staying in the shade, to diving in the pool.
One worker at a Birmingham city pool said it got so busy Sunday that they had to turn some swimmers away.
Whether you’re playing or working outside, it’s important to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids.
“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Your hydration for today should have started yesterday or the day before. We want people continuously drinking fluids,” said Captain Ryan Farrell, Vestavia Hills Fire Department.
