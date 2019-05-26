Tuscaloosa PD investigating two early morning shootings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are investigating two shootings that took place early Sunday morning.
Tuscaloosa police responded to a shooting at the Creekwood Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, the police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to police, a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male were both shot multiple times. Both were initially taken to DCH for treatment. The 21-year-old was later taken to UAB for treatment for life-threatening injuries.
Police say that both victims had been sitting in a parked vehicle when a suspect began firing into the vehicle. According to authorities, an African-American male dressed in all black was seen running from the area.
There is no known motive at this time. Police are still processing the scene and are looking for witnesses.
According to Captain Kip Hart, over 15 shots were fired into the vehicle.
While at the scene, police heard additional gunfire. A 20-year-old female told police that someone fired into her Hay Court apartment. There is no suspect information on that shooting.
At this time, police do not know if these shootings are related.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
