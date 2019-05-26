Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a Saturday which saw record high temperatures in Alabama more record highs will be possible through the middle of the coming week.
A strong ridge of high pressure continues to hold in place over The Southeast and will continue doing so through at least Wednesday again providing very little in the way of rain chances and above normal temperatures through the period. The good news? Temperatures and Heat Index Values well remain below the Heat Advisory criteria. It is still possible for Heat Index temperatures to approach 100-degrees this afternoon especially in areas to the south.
Should there be an increase in moisture at the surface a Heat Advisory may be required before the Big Heat ends around mid-week. Still, if you have outdoor plans avoid over exposure to the sun and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
Afternoon highs again today will be in the 96-97 degree range across Central Alabama with very little change in the weather pattern through the remainder of The Memorial Day Weekend Holiday and Observance.
The ridge does show some signs of weakening which may allow for increased moisture and rain chances heading into the end of the work-week and next weekend but as we approach the beginning of June it becomes increasingly less likely to see a front make it this far south so don’t expect a dramatic cool-down, only a slight increase in rain chances. Afternoon temperatures will be a big “cooler” relatively speaking. Still afternoon highs will be around 92-93, still running almost 10-degrees above seasonal averages.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.