Sunday Morning Weather

The ridge does show some signs of weakening which may allow for increased moisture and rain chances heading into the end of the work-week and next weekend but as we approach the beginning of June it becomes increasingly less likely to see a front make it this far south so don’t expect a dramatic cool-down, only a slight increase in rain chances. Afternoon temperatures will be a big “cooler” relatively speaking. Still afternoon highs will be around 92-93, still running almost 10-degrees above seasonal averages.