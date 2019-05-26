Rod Bramblett, a well-known voice in the Auburn community, and his wife involved in fatal car accident

Auburn, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn University athletics department has released the following statement.
“Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident early Saturday evening in Auburn. We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers.”
According to Lee County officials the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Samford Ave and Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn, Alabama.
One person was fatally injured and one person was transported to UAB with critical injuries.
