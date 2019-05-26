Oak Mtn. Elementary damaged by fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain Elementary was damaged on Sunday by a fire believed to have been caused by an air conditioning unit.
Only one classroom was damaged directly by the fire. However, there was further damage caused due by the efforts to put out the fire,
The fire was discovered by the School Resource Officer, James Sellers. The SRO pulled the fire alarm and attempted to extinguish the fire.
The North Shelby Fire Department, along with Cahaba Valley FD and Hoover FD, extinguished the fire. A fire investigation is taking place, but it is believed that the AC unit caused the fire.
“We are extremely grateful for the heroic efforts of SRO Sellers and our local fire departments,” said Superintendent Lewis Brooks. “This situation would have been so much worse had it not been for the timing of Deputy Sellers being on campus and discovering this when he did.”
