Former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr has passed away

But perhaps Starr will be best remembered for an iconic moment in NFL history. The 1967 NFL Championship game against Dallas, better known as the Ice Bowl. On a frozen field at Lambeau Field in 20-below temperatures, it was Starr who led the Packers on the game-winning drive, culminating with a play-call he convinced Coach Lombardi would work on 3rd and goal inside the one, with no-timeouts and only 16-seconds left. The QB sneak worked, forever etching Starr's name in football lore.