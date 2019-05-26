Auburn’s Rod Bramblett, wife killed in vehicle crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Rod Bramblett, the voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula Bramblett, died Saturday night from injuries suffered in a car accident, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.
Auburn police say a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the back of a 2017 Toyota Highlander.
Rod and Paula Bramblett, who were in the Highlander, were transported to East Alabama Medical Center.
Paula Bramblett, 52, died in the emergency room around 7:50 p.m., according to Harris.
Rod Bramblett, 53, was transported from East Alabama Medical Center to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and died there, Harris said.
The 16-year-old driver of the Jeep, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to East Alabama Medical Center. His injuries weren’t considered life threatening.
Harris said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.
The Auburn Police Division is investigating.
Earlier in the evening, the Auburn Athletics Department confirmed the couple was involved in a serious accident.
“We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers,” a tweet from the official Auburn Athletics Department Twitter account stated.
According to the university, Bramblett had broadcasted Auburn baseball since 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, serving as Auburn’s voice of football, men’s basketball and baseball. He was named National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 and was also a three-time winner of the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year, presented by the National Sports Media Association, in 2006, 2010, and 2013.
