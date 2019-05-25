FIRST ALERT: Near record-breaking heat for Memorial Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are quickly soaring into the 90s this afternoon with no end in sight for this late May heat wave. Typically, temperatures are in the lower 80s this time of year. It appears we are about a month ahead of schedule when it comes to the high temperatures. There's no rain in the forecast for the next five days. A strong ridge of high pressure is keeping us dry and sunny. For tonight, expect overnight lows in the upper 60s.