FIRST ALERT: Near record-breaking heat for Memorial Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are quickly soaring into the 90s this afternoon with no end in sight for this late May heat wave. Typically, temperatures are in the lower 80s this time of year. It appears we are about a month ahead of schedule when it comes to the high temperatures. There's no rain in the forecast for the next five days. A strong ridge of high pressure is keeping us dry and sunny. For tonight, expect overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Highs Sunday will reach the mid 90s again with only a few clouds scattered across the state. If you’re going to be outdoors for any extended periods of time, make sure to wear sunscreen and stay well hydrated. The heat index or feels like temperatures will reach the lower 100s.
Memorial Day: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 97. It is possible we could break some records on Memorial Day with the extreme heat. Once again no rain is expected in the forecast. Temperatures will continue to remain in the mid to upper 90s for much of next week.
Next Rain Chance: We could see some rain in the forecast by late next week. Right now the best opportunity for some wet weather is expected on Friday. But, the rain chances still look fairly low. Rain is needed because Alabama is already starting to see abnormally dry conditions in the Calhoun, Talladega, Shelby, and St. Clair Counties.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.