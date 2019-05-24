Why You Can’t Trust Security Cameras

“One of the reasons you see cameras in disrepair or not doing what they’re supposed to be doing is because people don’t know why they put them in in the first place,” Silva warns. “It’s just like me buying an exercise bike. Buying it is the easy part, but getting on it, maintaining it, that’s the hard part with these video systems. I’ve been in facilities who have very comprehensive video systems and you go to look at it and you find the thing stopped recording six months ago, it’s just been sitting but no one looked at it, no one checked it or whatever.”