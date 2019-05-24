Tuscaloosa City Schools offers summer free feeding program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - School is out for students in Tuscaloosa, and the Tuscaloosa City School System is getting the word out about its summer food service program.
During the school year many Tuscaloosa schools provide free breakfast, lunch and even dinner for their students. During the summer they want to continue to keep that going to make sure some of their students who depend on that program to eat, during the day don’t go hungry over the break.
Tuscaloosa City Schools will offer its annual summer food service program starting June 3. Children 18 years old and under can eat breakfast and lunch at the various locations. Dinner will be provided at times. Breakfast runs from 7:30-8:30 a.m, lunch is available to kids free of charge 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner at some of the locations run from 5-6 p.m.
Here’s a complete list of locations food is being served:
·The Alberta School of Performing Art - 2700 University East Tuscaloosa, Al. 35404
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 2
·Arcadia Elementary - 3740 Arcadia Drive Tuscaloosa, Al 35404
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 2
·Oak Hill - 1300 21st Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35404
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 20
·Oakdale Elementary - 5100 25th Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Central Elementary,- 1510 Dinah Washington Ave. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 2
·Southview Elementary - 2601 Southview Dr. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 26
·Paul W. Bryant High - 6315 Mary Harmon Bryant Dr. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-June 28
·Skyland Elementary - 408 Skyland Blvd. East Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 2
·University Place - 2000 1st Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 2
·TCTA - 2800 MLK Blvd Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Central High - 905 15th Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operating Dates: 6/3/2019 until 7/31/2019
·Beulah Baptist Church - 3100 25th St. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Brancomb Tuscaloosa Housing - 570 60th St. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Christian Community - 5600 18th Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.; Lunch: 12-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Elizabeth Baptist Church - 2650 Elizabeth Street Tuscaloosa Al. 35401
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Hightown Church of God - 3926 28th Avenue Northport, Al. 35473
Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Impact Nation Fellowship Church - 1110 26th Avenue East Tuscaloosa, Al. 35404
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Pilgrim Baptist Church - 128 39th St. E. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35405
Dinner: 5-6 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-June 26
·Plum Grove Baptist Church - 2822 Fosters Ferry Rd Tuscaloosa Al.
Closed Site Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·McKenzie Court - 2525 Lanier Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Operating dates:June 3-June 7
·Northridge High - 2901 Northridge Rd. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35406
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 26
·Peter - 3042 26th Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Tuscaloosa Magnet - 315 McFarland Blvd East Tuscaloosa, Al.35404
Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 19
·John - 1709 10th Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Dinner: 5-6 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Trinity Missionary Baptist Church - 2320 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 26
·Tuscaloosa YMCA - 2300 13th St. Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Operating Dates: June 3-July 31
·New Harvest Church of God - 1910 14th Avenue Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Dinner: 5-6 p.m.
Operating dates: July 22-July 26
·Elizabeth Baptist Church - 2650 Elizabeth Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Closed Site Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 2
·City of Tuscaloosa WCAC - 3101 MLK Jr. Blvd Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Snack: 2-3 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 26
·Friendship Baptist Church - 3416 8th St. Tuscaloosa Al. 35401
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.; Snack: 3-4 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
·Tiny Steps Child Development - 3042 26th Street Tuscaloosa, Al. 35401
Closed Site Lunch: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Snack: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Operating dates: June 3-July 31
