State Troopers on increased Memorial Day patrol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Troopers say you can expect to see more of them than usual on Alabama roadways this holiday weekend.
Grant money from the state pays to keep more of them on patrol for Memorial Day. It’s part of the Click it or Ticket campaign where they’re looking for people who aren’t wearing seatbelts, speeding or other violations.
WBRC tagged along as Lt. David Steward patrolled Tuscaloosa County. During the trip he stopped a driver and a motorcycle rider for speeding. Steward said state troopers want to be very visible during the holiday. He feels drivers are more likely to obey traffic laws when law enforcement is around.
Steward described some of what you can expect to see from them this holiday.
"Basically some saturation details where we have certain amount of troopers saturating a certain area of the country. Looking for impaired drivers, strictly enforcing the seatbelt law and also the speed limit," Steward explained.
Increased patrols over the Memorial Day holiday will run until June 2.
