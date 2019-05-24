Shooting victim approaches police working traffic accident asking for help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting victim who approached police working an unrelated traffic accident has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Birmingham Police tell us an unidentified man was shot at a currently unknown location.
While police officers were working an unrelated traffic accident, the victim pulled up to the scene asking for help.
A report was taken by police and an ambulance was called to transport the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
No other details have been made available, but police are investigating.
