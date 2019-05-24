Shelby Co. authorities warn about counterfeit money in circulation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday about counterfeit $100 bills that may be in circulation in the county.
Officials say all the bills they have acquired have the same serial number - LB45440078L - and they have foreign characters on the back of the bill. They say otherwise, the bills look and feel like real U.S. currency.
Merchants and residents are urged to check any $100 bills you may have in your possession to make sure you don’t have any of these counterfeit bills. If you do find they match these fake bills, you’re asked to notify local law enforcement and do not attempt to further circulate them.
The warning comes after a recent investigation in Wilsonville where more than $40,000 in counterfeit currency was seized.
48-year-old Adrienne Elaina Blair was arrested on charges related to the counterfeit currency and two additional drug related charges. She is currently on release under a $17,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.