Randall Woodfin drops ‘Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2019’
By Brandon Miller | May 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 12:28 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin is back with his annual Mayoral Mixtape - just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Woodfin posted the cover to the mixtape on Instagram on Friday morning.

You can listen to the 24-song mixtape on Spotify by clicking here.

“Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2019” blends soulful numbers from Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Chicago, among others, with hip-hop artists including Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Outkast. There are also hits from Beyonce and Marshello and Bastille.

“Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2019” is the third in the series from Woodfin. Last year, Birmingham’s mayor released “Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2018” and “Mayoral Mixtape: Holiday 2018."

