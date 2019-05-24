Randall Woodfin drops ‘Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2019’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin is back with his annual Mayoral Mixtape - just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Woodfin posted the cover to the mixtape on Instagram on Friday morning.
You can listen to the 24-song mixtape on Spotify by clicking here.
“Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2019” blends soulful numbers from Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Chicago, among others, with hip-hop artists including Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Outkast. There are also hits from Beyonce and Marshello and Bastille.
“Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2019” is the third in the series from Woodfin. Last year, Birmingham’s mayor released “Mayoral Mixtape: Summer 2018” and “Mayoral Mixtape: Holiday 2018."
