Police investigating homicide at west B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the West End neighborhood.
Authorities responded to a call of shots fired around 5:45 a.m. at Deer Park Apartments in the 100 block of 17th Ave. SW.
Arriving officers found a deceased male lying in a yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Corderrius Rashad Henderson of Birmingham.
Police say there is no suspect in custody and are asking for the community to report any suspicious activity they witnessed.
If you have any details, you can contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
