Auburn says goodbye to fallen Officer William Buechner

“Will was a blessing to all who knew him, every time I saw him, he had a big smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. His smile would cheer you and everyone else in the room. He did not have a mean bone in his body," Matheson explained. "He simply loved and cared about other people. Yes, he was brave. More than being brave, his life was characterized by sincere care and genuine love. He loved his Lord, his family, his brothers and sisters in arms and the citizens in this community. Brother Will laid down his life for us.”