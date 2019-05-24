Man arrested for threatening Helena High School’s graduation ceremony

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has been arrested by Helena police because they say he threatened to “light up" Helena High School’s graduation ceremony.
Veneal Deon Brantley, 20, is charged with make a terrorist threat.
Police say that Brantley was arguing with a female he was in a relationship when he threatened to harm her at the graduation.
During the argument police say Brantley was armed. Helena Police arrested him in Calera.
Brantley has bonded out of the Shelby County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.