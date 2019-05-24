Jefferson Co. EMA prepares for hurricane season with new communication tools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that NOAA has come out with its predictions for this hurricane season to be near normal, we checked in with the Jefferson County EMA to see how they’re preparing.
A near normal season would have 9 to 15 named storms.
Last year, Jeff Co EMA used their Everbridge alert system to connect Alabama's state EMA with neighboring states.
That way, people evacuating from Florida could text a keyword to a number, and then have access to vital information like traffic and open shelters.
“This is the same thing that’s being done right now by the Alabama DOT on the bridge project. Same exact program, same software, different purpose,” said Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker. “People leaving Florida could send this in, and then they would get information back from the state of Alabama on where the shelters are.”
We're not even into the hurricane season yet, but already, Andrea is the first named storm of the year.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1.
The keyword system isn't active right now since there isn't any threat.
