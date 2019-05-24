Houston police chief asks public to help to find girl’s body

Maleah Davis was reported missing earlier this month by her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence. He told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted on May 3 by a group of men in a truck after he pulled over on a Houston highway. He said he and his son were freed the next day, but the kidnappers kept Maleah and his vehicle. Police later said the story didn't add up.