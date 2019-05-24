Hokes Bluff HS salutatorian wins car in annual Etowah Co. honor roll drawing

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The salutatorian of Hokes Bluff High School’s class of 2019 got quite a surprise at graduation practice Friday: she won a car.
Lauren McCarver and the rest of her class had just finished practice at the Cherokee County Campus of Gadsden State Community College when Kendall Lowe Hamilton of Lowe Buick Cadillac GMC Lincoln told the class one of their classmates won the 2016 Buick Verano. All seniors at 10 schools throughout Etowah County’s school systems were eligible to enter, as long as they made the A-B honor roll and entered once per grade period.
The Lowe dealership has been giving cars away in the honor roll drawing for 12 years.
McCarver called the prize "super exciting."
“I just couldn’t believe it,” McCarver said. She said she already has a car but, not as nice as the one she won.
Her mother, Amber McCarver, a teacher at Hokes Bluff Elementary, says she was given the news Friday by Principal Scott Calhoun, so she could be present when Lauren was presented the keys to her car.
"He said 'Ms. McCarver?' And I said 'Yes sir?' And he said 'Are you working today?' And I said, 'No, I had a variance day.' And he said, 'Is Lauren there or is she at practice?' And I said, 'She's at practice.' And he said, 'Well, I've got to tell you something.' Immediately, I thought 'Oh no! She's not going to be able to graduate!' And then he said, 'But it's good news!' And I just breathed a sigh of relief. And he said, 'She's won the car!' And I just started crying, I was just overwhelmed with joy."
Lauren won’t be running up a lot of miles when she drives her car to college. She’ll be attending Jacksonville State University, a half hour’s drive from Hokes Bluff, and she’ll live on campus as opposed to commuting.
