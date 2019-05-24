Hokes Bluff HS salutatorian wins car in annual Etowah Co. honor roll drawing

"He said 'Ms. McCarver?' And I said 'Yes sir?' And he said 'Are you working today?' And I said, 'No, I had a variance day.' And he said, 'Is Lauren there or is she at practice?' And I said, 'She's at practice.' And he said, 'Well, I've got to tell you something.' Immediately, I thought 'Oh no! She's not going to be able to graduate!' And then he said, 'But it's good news!' And I just breathed a sigh of relief. And he said, 'She's won the car!' And I just started crying, I was just overwhelmed with joy."