FIRST ALERT: Extreme temperatures expected this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather remains warm and steamy tonight. Expect overnight lows around 70 with a mostly clear sky. The active weather in the national well stay in the Plains and Midwest through the weekend.
Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Expect the heat index over 100. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you're outdoors. We will see a few clouds develop during the afternoon, but rain chances will remain near zero.
Memorial Day: Expect morning temperatures to begin in the lower 70s. Expect highs in the upper 90s during the afternoon and evening. We could experience record-breaking temps. The forecast will remain dry.
When is rain expected? Forecast models continue to show a small chance for rain Thursday and Friday. The rain chances on Friday will likely climb to around 30-percent.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.