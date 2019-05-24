East Metro Area Crime Center now open in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The East Metro Area Crime Center is now up and running in Oxford.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge cut not just one but two ribbons on the new EMACC Center Friday, modeled after the similar crime unit in Jefferson County.
The building will house numerous computers and other types of technology and will house law enforcement officers from a wide variety of state, federal and local agencies.
It also has live feeds from various intersections and even from financial institutions, perhaps when a robbery is in progress.
Partridge says a recent robbery of a Regions Bank in Oxford that ended with a standoff and suicide in Georgia is a perfect example of a case that utilized numerous capabilities of the EMACC, including a live feed of the surveillance video and help from numerous law enforcement agencies.
“What this center will be able to do is, we’ll be able to bring in 23 different local, state, and federal agencies under one roof to share intelligence, and to share what’s going on on a day to day basis, to help solve crimes faster and hopefully prevent crimes,” said Partridge.
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh says an assistant district attorney will be stationed at the EMACC at all times.
