Coosa Riverkeeper summer swim guide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you know the water conditions of your nearby swimming hole?
With temperatures quickly rising, it’s that time of year again you’ll hop in just about anywhere to cool off. If it’s in one of the many local rivers, the Coosa Riverkeeper team are working hard to make sure you know the conditions of the water.
Coosa Riverkeepers start sampling 28 popular swimming holes Memorial Day weekend and will continue to do so through Labor Day weekend. The team posts updates on samples weekly on Friday by noon on its “Get the Skinny Before You Dip!” page.
You can find that page here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.