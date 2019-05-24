Chef Donnell Johnson: BBQ Tacos

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup Diced Pork Tenderloin
1 1/2 cup Diced Chicken Breast
1/2 cup Diced Bell Peppers
1 cup Mushrooms
Bar B Q Sauce
1 cup Corn
Cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste
Onion powder and garlic powder to taste
Olive oil
Cole Slaw
3 cup shredded Cabbage
Mayonnaise to Taste
Sugar to taste
Vinegar to taste
Directions:
Mix mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together. Pour over cabbage and toss, add salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic.
Season pork and chicken with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder.
Heat sauté pan add oil pork and chicken to sauté pan. Sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add Bar B Q sauce sauté for 1-2 minuets. In a second sauté pan add oil bell pepper, mushrooms, and corn sauté for 2 minuets.
Add pork and chicken to taco shell. Top with the corn, bell pepper and mushrooms mix. Place slaw on top tacos and cilantro.
