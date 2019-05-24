Chef Donnell Johnson: BBQ Tacos

Donnell Johnson: BBQ Tacos
May 24, 2019 at 10:06 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 10:06 AM

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup Diced Pork Tenderloin

1 1/2 cup Diced Chicken Breast

1/2 cup Diced Bell Peppers

1 cup Mushrooms

Bar B Q Sauce

1 cup Corn

Cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Onion powder and garlic powder to taste

Olive oil

Cole Slaw

3 cup shredded Cabbage

Mayonnaise to Taste

Sugar to taste

Vinegar to taste

Directions:

Mix mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together. Pour over cabbage and toss, add salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic.

Season pork and chicken with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder.

Heat sauté pan add oil pork and chicken to sauté pan. Sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add Bar B Q sauce sauté for 1-2 minuets. In a second sauté pan add oil bell pepper, mushrooms, and corn sauté for 2 minuets.

Add pork and chicken to taco shell. Top with the corn, bell pepper and mushrooms mix. Place slaw on top tacos and cilantro.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.