Birmingham school leaders working to increase graduation rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As students put on their cap and gown, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring is excited to see another group of seniors graduate.
“So they are excited. They are emotional. But most importantly, they know they have made a huge accomplishment,” Dr. Herring said.
The latest graduation rate available from the state is for the class of 2017. The Alabama graduation rate for Birmingham City Schools that year was almost 78%.
Herring’s first day on the job was May 3, 2017, and says she feels future graduation numbers will go up.
"We’ve been very intentional about increasing that,” said Herring.
How much so? She won’t say.
"I would dare not misquote, I’m optimistic. I’m optimistic,” said Herring.
That’s because she says the system has started new programs, everything from increasing daily attendance to academic interventions.
"To help in the area of reading and literacy. We’ve put in place, actually the last 2 years, reading interventions, that help particularly our older students, who are not quite at the reading level that we want to see and we see success in that,” said Herring.
