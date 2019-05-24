anniston funeral home director arrested.

Anniston, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeffery Christopher Williams, the owner of Anniston Funeral Services and Eden Hills Cemetery, was arrested Wednesday on 31 counts of violating the Preneed Funeral and Cemetery Act.
Williams is a licensed funeral director, but for several years he sold preneed funeral services and merchandise he was not certified to offer.
Williams is also charged with representing Eden Hills Cemetery as an endowment care cemetery and collecting money from at least 15 people for prearranged funeral services, but failing to deposit and maintain the money as required by state law.
A violation of the Preneed Funeral and Cemetery Act is a class B felony for payments collected in excess of $2,500. A conviction can carry a sentence of two to 20 years and up to a $10,000 fine.
