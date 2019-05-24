ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit challenging Ala. abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Civil Liberties University (ACLU), ACLU of Alabama and Planned Parenthood Federation of American filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a recently passed law in the state that bans nearly all abortions.
The lawsuit was announced through a press release on the ACLU website.
“The Alabama legislature has been pushing abortion care further and further out of reach for years with medically unnecessary and politically-motivated restrictions, and this extreme abortion ban shows us just how far they’ll go to push their anti-abortion agenda,” said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, in the press release. “This law is blatantly unconstitutional, and the ACLU will not stand by while politicians emboldened by President Trump’s anti-abortion agenda exploit our health and our lives for political gain.”
Alabama’s new abortion law was signed by Governor Kay Ivey on May 15, making Alabama the fifth state to enact an abortion ban. The law charges doctors who perform an abortion with a felony, unless the mother’s life is at risk.
“Our patients at Alabama Women’s Center already have to overcome so much just to get to our doors, and this law further shames them, punishes providers like myself, and stigmatizes essential health care,” said Dr. Yashica Robinson, comprehensive women’s health specialist and owner of Alabama Women’s Center, who is a plaintiff in the case. “Alabama has a long track record of passing laws designed to close clinics and push abortion care out of reach, and just like we have before, we will fight for our patients and do all we can to stay open and continue serving our community.”
Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio and Mississippi have also enacted similar laws. Missouri is expected to have a bill pass soon. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have also filed a lawsuit in Ohio and are preparing to challenge the enacted law in Georgia.
