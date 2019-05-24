AATC: Pineapple Gazpacho

Pineapple Gazpacho
Ingredients:
1 can San Marzano crushed tomatoes
1 cucumber, seeded and diced
1 medium bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 small sweet onion, diced
1 cup diced pineapple
1 cup tomato juice
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup chopped parsley
1 tbsp honey
Directions:
Combine first four ingredients, then add in order the rest of ingredients. Stir well to coat all of the vegetables and fruit. You can serve this in small bowls or as shooters. Garnish with parsley or your favorite herb. It is perfect when the weather gets a little warm. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.