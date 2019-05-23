Zero to 60 in one hill for Alabama skateboarder

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Adam Westfall says he can get as fast as 60 miles per hour during a run as a downhill skateboarder. In the summer of 2019, Westfall will compete for the United States at the World Roller Games in Barcelona, Spain.
“This is just a cool opportunity for me,” said Westfall. “The dream, of course, is to finish first, else why do this at all? I enjoy the speed aspect of the sport, but also the challenge of beating other skateboarders in the race.”
Westfall finished the 2018 International Federation Downhill Season ranked seventh in the world. Not bad for a guy who was introduced to the sport in Homewood and cut his teeth riding down Kenilworth Drive.
If you are interested in helping Westfall in his quest, he has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the trip to Barcelona.
