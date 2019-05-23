Officials say road projects needed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Roadwork on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa is one of the longest road projects in Tuscaloosa that’s still going on today.
James Crownover wished the work had never started.
"This construction behind me. I have no idea when it’s going to be completed. And it impacts me every day,” Crownover explained.
He and others are concerned by the number of road improvement projects happening at the same time in the Tuscaloosa area.
They said it’s making travel here a nightmare. But during a transportation summit Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, ALDOT’s director said these road projects are needed.
"There are just too many people for the lanes we have here. Tuscaloosa has grown. Northport has grown,” John Cooper said.
“Most communities in America want infrastructure investment. In Tuscaloosa, we’re accomplishing it and it’s because of the great relationship with the county and ALDOT," Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox added.
Maddox said more than $100 million in road projects will come online in Tuscaloosa County over the next six years.
Drivers like Crownover worry how roadwork is affecting them now. “I’ve actually got a parking ticket cause I parked on the side of the road in 2 hour parking and tried twice to get my car out of there and couldn’t because of all the traffic."
