New storm shelters set to open in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County is preparing to open several new storm shelters which will provide safe haven for residents from future storms.
“Oh I tell you what we need it," said Bobby Evans, Oakman Resident.
Evans, his wife, and his little dog Suzy live just a few doors down from the new storm shelter in Oakman.
“We’ve had plenty of bad weather here before,” Evans said.
Evans’ home does not have a basement. “We’d just get in the shower or bathroom,” he said.
But now, when there is severe weather in the area, he’ll walk down to the shelter.
Oakman’s mayor called it a game changer.
"This area where we live is prone to having tornadoes throughout the year. And having something like this, finally put in our community, is going to help tremendously because there is nowhere for people in Oakman to go, outside of a church or two,” said Mayor Cory Franks.
The shelter is one of three new ones in the county set to open in the coming weeks. The EMA director said they still have a few utilities to turn on.
“Having this storm shelter is really going to help us preserve life and have a safe place for people of Oakman to go,” said Franks.
As for Evans, he’s seen firsthand what mother nature can do. Years ago a tree fell on his mother’s home. The shelter will give him piece of mind. "Oh I tell you what, I was tickled to death,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.