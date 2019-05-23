More charges against Tuscaloosa teacher

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In addition to charges involving child pornography, Kenneth Alan Pierce’s latest arrest comes after a woman claims Pierce helped her prostitute herself.
Pierce taught at Collins Riverside Middle School, until his arrest Tuesday on child pornography and transmission of obscene material involving a minor charges.
After bonding out, Pierce was arrested again by Northport Police on Wednesday.
Now, he’s sitting in the Tuscaloosa County Jail accused of illegal activity involving an adult.
"He was actually on the end of managing or helping someone prostitute," Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter explained.
Court records show police interviewed a woman who claimed Pierce would drive her around on calls involving prostitution, and she would pay him cash off the money she made.
The unnamed woman also said Pierce would provide security and do background checks on johns.
She went on to say Pierce would post ads for her when her phone wasn't working.
Investigators say they found three ads posted under his number on March 29th.
"We hope that we've found most of the evidence. but there are still people we may talk to that may lead this investigation into other charges," according to Carpenter.
Pierce is also charged with two new charges of transmitting obscene material involving a minor in addition to the seven charges he was first arrested on.
