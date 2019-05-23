Members concerned for elderly with news of Vestavia Hills YMCA closing

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from multiple members concerned about the Vestavia Hills YMCA closing in August.
They say, while it may need some upgrades, for some of the senior members, this is the only reason they get out of bed.
Julie Marmurek has been a member of the Vestavia Hills Y since it opened, and even spent nearly 5 years on the board.
She says she wasn’t surprised to hear about it closing in August because she says she’s seen a gradual decline in the upkeep of the facility.
But her main concern is the senior members.
“We had one lady, when she found out, literally cried, because this is her socialization, this is her life,” said Marmurek. “And she lives extremely close, she can’t drive on a busy road, but she can get herself to the Vestavia Y. And to lose this facility for these people is heartbreaking.”
She says even though the Shades Valley Y is close by, it’s very crowded, and she says it’ll just get even more crowded.
The CEO said in a letter to members that the move is in part because of low attendance at the branch.
