JeffCo Sheriff needs your help locating robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a suspect accused of robbing a cell phone store on Center Point Parkway earlier in May.
Officials with Crime Stoppers say the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. on May 11.
The Sheriff’s Office says a tall man entered the Cricket Wireless location in the 1600 block of Center Point Parkway carrying a box, but he quickly pulled out a handgun and made his way around the counter threatening employees.
“He ordered the employees to the ground. He proceeded to rob the cash boxes then ordered the employees into the back and took their cell phones from them,” James Davis, Program Coordinator with Crime Stoppers, said.
You can see the man go down the counter removing cash. Investigators believe he was well organized. “He did plan it out. He was careful to use paper to keep from touching the cash drawers. He was careful to separate the victims from their cell phones,” Davis said.
While a PCS Metro was robbed earlier this month in Ensley, Davis does not believe there is a connection or that the stores are being targeted.
“I think it was a target of opportunity. It’s a business that does some of its business in cash. I think the suspect just picked it,” Davis said.
Davis said investigators are just thankful no one was hurt. “The employees were smart. They complied with his orders. They did what they could to keep him calm and not to agitate him. Anytime there is a gun involved, it’s very dangerous,” Davis said.
Anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777 or go to their website. Your information will be anonymous.
