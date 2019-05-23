First Alert: Rain chances climb late next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures will skyrocket over the next few days. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 90s.
It’s mostly sunny and temperatures are mostly in the lower 90s. Models hinted at a tiny shower chance across east Alabama and what do you know; there are a couple showers forming in northern Cleburne and northwest Clay counties.
Record Breaking Heat: Temperatures will likely approach or break records as we head into the weekend and into Memorial Day. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Birmingham for the month of May is 99°F. I don't think we will get that warm, but we could be a few degrees shy of tying that record Sunday-Tuesday.
Heat Safety: It is important to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the late morning and afternoon hours. If you have to be outside, please take several breaks and drink plenty of water. We also urge pet owners to walk your pet on grassy areas vs concrete/asphalt surfaces where temperatures exceed 110°F. Finally, also check the back seat of your car before leaving. We have seen far too many hot car deaths in the country.
Next Rain Chance: There is a 10% chance for a shower tomorrow afternoon across west Alabama otherwise that’s it. There is some signs that the pattern may break down a bit by the end of next week but no big signal towards much change.
