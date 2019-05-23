Average rent in Birmingham increasing

“It’s been widely established among business leaders downtown, especially employers, you know, a lot of our employees, they would love to work and live downtown. The new apartments that have come online really haven’t gone towards those entry-level young professionals. And it’s really because of the cost of development. A lot of the apartments are pricey to build. A lot of developers, that’s where they can make their biggest returns is going after these luxury renters,” says West. West predicts we will see more of a movement now toward market rate housing.