Artists wanted to paint traffic barriers at Marks Village in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all local artists: The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is looking for you to help beautify concrete traffic barriers that were put in place to improve safety at Marks Village.
The group wants someone who can play off some of the vibrant colors at the community’s Campus of Hope and come up with at theme. Those who live at Marks Village will also have input into what they would like to see.
The beautification process is expected to start in mid-June.
“The first phase will include basically cleaning up the barriers. So we are going to do a light pressure washing of all the barrier locations as well as doing priming of each barrier so that we can create a blank canvas for our artists and residents to begin their artwork,” Cory Stallworth VP of Real Estate and Capital Development with the Housing Authority Of The Birmingham District, said.
About a dozen roads are now blocked throughout the public housing community and residents have reported that they are happy with the safety measures.
“Many residents have reported back that their streets are more calmer now they don’t have to worry about traffic when they are backing out of their parking spaces they feel more comfortable about their children being able to play in their backyard,” Stallworth explained.
For more information call the Director of Communications at 205-521-0646.
