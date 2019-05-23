Animal advocate calls for new laws after deadly fire that killed hundreds of animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of dogs and other animals were killed in a fire at a property in Cullman County on Tuesday.
Investigators say the fire at County Road 1223 was accidental.
Dogs, chickens, ducks, rabbits and birds were all killed in the inferno. Officials say it was a breeding operation.
“We were very aware of this breeder,” said animal advocate and head of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Allison Black Cornelius.
Cornelius said the GBHS has been unable to investigate the property in the past.
“Over the last 24 months we’ve gotten multiple complaints about this breeders’ operations, but none of them would sign their name, so a warrant to search the property unannounced was never issued,” said Cornelius.
Cornelius calls on lawmakers to protect animals confined to breeding facilities. She says pet breeding is unregulated in Alabama.
"We have laws on the books for animal cruelty and neglect, but we can’t go right now into a breeders facility and inspected it,” said Cornelius. “There is no inspection standard. there are no regulations. There are no standards by which you would go in an inspect a facility. Most puppy mill breeders do not pay state sales taxes. Many of them are all cash businesses.”
The only entity to inspect an Alabama breeder would be the USDA if the breeder is registered. However, in Alabama, pet breeders are not required to enroll.
Cornelius said the sheer number of animals reported on the property is shocking.
“Our Alabama legislator needs to start passing regulations on breeding dogs and cats. This was not necessary, and it could’ve been prevented,” said Cornelius.
