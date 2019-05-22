Via Airlines ending commercial flights in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Via Airlines, which announced earlier this year that Birmingham would be a focus city for them, has announced they are ending all regularly scheduled commercial flights to and from Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.
The Florida-based airline has decided to change their business model returning to a charter service with the exception of offering flights from Jackson, Miss. to Orlando, Fla.
These changes come after there have been some questions surrounding the airline recently.
The carrier that came to Birmingham last month with its inaugural service received complaints about flights being canceled.
There are negative reviews about Via Airlines canceling flights with little to no notice dating back three years ago on TripAdvisor.
The most recent comment was left this month when someone’s flight was canceled and they didn’t receive the refund they were told would come.
