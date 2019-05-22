Tuscaloosa Co. teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with minor

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teacher Collins-Riverside Middle School has been arrested and charged with inappropriate communication with a juvenile.
Northport police say Kenneth Alan Pierce, 47, has been charged with three counts of transmitting obscene material to a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.
Police say the arrest was made following authorities finding evidence of the crimes while Northport police were investigating an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report filed by Pierce.
Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie said in a press release that Pierce will not return to his position at Collins-Riverside Middle School and his contract will not be renewed for the 2019-20 school year. Officials say the latter decision was made prior to the arrest and charges due to reasons unrelated to the accusations.
Accusations against Pierce were reported to law enforcement and not school officials. Dr. Davie says in the press release there are not many details none, but administrators who worked with Pierce assured him there have never been any reports made to the school of inappropriate contact between Pierce and students.
Pierce is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
We will provide more information when it is available.
