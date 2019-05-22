Tuscaloosa city council approves citywide short-term rentals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Short-term rentals will be possible for everybody in Tuscaloosa this football season, but not everyone is happy about it.
The Tuscaloosa City Council passed an amendment Tuesday night to allow special exception for all residents of Tuscaloosa to short term rent their home. Downtown and historic districts currently have the right to short-term rental without special exception. Residents wanted to make sure the owner lived here and would take care of the property.
“Anybody in the city is eligible to apply for that special exception. And, know that enforcement will be a high topic for our staff. By opening it up citywide, of course enforcement will have to happen,” said Ashley Crites, Director of Planning Tuscaloosa.
This new short-term rental plan will go into effect next Monday.
To gain special exemption for short term rental, residents will have to present their idea to a zoning board of adjustment who will have to approve it.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.