Splish Splash: Birmingham City Pools get ready to open for the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sweet, sweet summertime. One of the things that comes to mind is keeping cool, so the city of Birmingham will open several of its pools, Saturday, May 25.
Harris pool will not open this year due because it needs to be repaired.
Here’s a list of the pools will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and close August 31:
- Cooper Green
- E.O. Jackson
- East Lake
- East Pinson Valley (indoor)
- East Thomas
- Lewis
- MLK
- Maclin (with splash pad)
- McAlpine
- Memorial
- Norwood
- Roosevelt City
- Underwood
Pools at Crestwood, Woodard and Grayson will open during the first weeks of June and close the Tuesday after Labor Day.
It only costs $1 to swim and lessons are available starting June 3rd for $5 for a two-week session.
“The swimming pools are a bargain and are definitely one of our more popular summer activities,” said Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett, director of Birmingham Park and Recreation. “The availability of nearby pools—staffed with well-trained professionals—is just one way we provide area youth with safe options for recreation during the long summer days,” Bennett added.
More information is available by calling 205-254-6371.
