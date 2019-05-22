Small businesses offering more benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Low unemployment rates are forcing small businesses to compete for workers. And that means improving benefit packages to lure potential employees, including offering a 401(k).
The Original Pancake House has been operating in Southside for years. The company is reaching out and being more aggressive trying to land more workers by offering a 401(k) and paid vacation.
“Competition. It’s completely a supply and demand story that when you have a limited supply, in this case workers, you got to do what you have to compete,” said Stephanie Yates with UAB Collat School of Business.
With the economy continuing to do well, workers are in demand. Small businesses can not find enough qualified employees to meet their demand. That’s why more are seeing increases in salary and benefits.
“It used to be I could go over here across town for a few cents more an hour. Now you have to look at the whole package and you have to figure it out. I could take this much less, but get all these benefits,” Yates said.
Target offered increased pay and benefits trying to meet their job demands in recent years. Yates says the economy may be slowing down, but it appears to remain a good market for finding jobs. This puts additional pressure on small business to make a profit.
“A lot of small businesses and even large businesses have traditionally shied away from full time employees so they would not have to pay the benefits. They would not have to incur those extra expenses,” Yates said.
