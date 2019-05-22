New equipment tracking criminals in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies have new equipment that will help them keep eyes on the roadway even when a deputy is physically not there.
If you drive past the intimidating device in Shelby County, don’t be alarmed. It’s new technology being used by the Sheriff’s Office and it is called an informational platform.
Lt. Mark Bishop with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they will use the new equipment for many different situations. “It’s a trailer that can be deployed in the right of way of different public roadways and basically it is just collecting information on vehicles that pass on that road throughout the day,” he explains.
The Sheriff’s Office wants you to know that it is to keep you safe because they use this information to track criminals in case they are driving through the area.
“The information that is collected from these platforms we can use that in conjunction with our partnership with the metro area crime center so that if we end up in a situation where we know we have maybe they unfortunate incident involving a kidnapper child and we develop information that is suspect that you’re into an area at a certain time we can go back and review the information that’s collected some vehicle data and maybe they’ve either able to place when that vehicle went through and get closer to solving the crime,” said Lt. Bishop.
But they don’t want drivers to panic. Officials say this is not a device that is going to take pictures of your car and then send you a traffic ticket. The device’s purpose is to find criminals.
The Sheriff’s Office wants you to know that these units are mobile so they’ll have the opportunity to move them to different locations as needed.
